Centurion Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $259.66 Million (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Centurion has traded up 1,093% against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00011432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centurion has a market cap of $259.66 million and approximately $30.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 3.55697156 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $23.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

