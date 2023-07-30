CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 53.6% in July

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CF Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFBK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,114. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

