CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.21

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.21 and traded as low as $17.80. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 420 shares trading hands.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $94.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CF Bankshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in CF Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CF Bankshares by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

