Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, June 30th. CL King raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Chart Industries Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE GTLS traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.26. 1,328,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -856.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

