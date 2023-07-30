Chase Investment Counsel Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Toro makes up approximately 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,097,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after purchasing an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $49,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The company had a trading volume of 733,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $80.44 and a one year high of $117.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

