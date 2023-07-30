Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 840 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $195,343,000. Amundi increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,732,000 after buying an additional 2,313,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $56,554,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,208. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 67.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,488 shares of company stock valued at $802,346 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.