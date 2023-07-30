Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,120 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPK traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

