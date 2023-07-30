Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $422,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE KOF traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. 66,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,801. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

