Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 116 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

MCD stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.03. 2,843,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average is $281.98. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

