Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 8,222 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 113.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.57. 340,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.