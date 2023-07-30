Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases Shares of 19,492 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $175,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock valued at $216,658,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.60. 4,239,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.