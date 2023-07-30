Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 233 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.48. 1,089,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,066. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

