Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 8,428 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $857,293,000 after purchasing an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.44. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

