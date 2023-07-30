Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.97-$2.07 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

CHKP traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $130.82. 852,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $20,800,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

