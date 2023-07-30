Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.97-$2.07 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

CHKP traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $130.82. 852,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $20,800,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.