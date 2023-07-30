Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.97-$2.07 EPS.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.82. 852,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,792. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

