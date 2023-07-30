Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $158.87. 6,546,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average is $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.