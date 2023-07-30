Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,486,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 233,829 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 5.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.13% of Chevron worth $400,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.87. 6,546,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,942. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

