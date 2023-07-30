Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Announces Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX opened at $158.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

