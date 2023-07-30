Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.27. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.45 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 195.39% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Cosmo Denicola purchased 26,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $413,756.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $413,756.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director L Amy Newmark bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cosmo Denicola purchased 26,990 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,756.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

