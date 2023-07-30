China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,336,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 1,057,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Literature Stock Performance
CHLLF remained flat at $3.98 during midday trading on Friday. China Literature has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.
China Literature Company Profile
