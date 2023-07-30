China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,336,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 1,057,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

CHLLF remained flat at $3.98 during midday trading on Friday. China Literature has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

