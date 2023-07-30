China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

China Natural Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

