CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHSCP opened at $29.75 on Friday. CHS has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.