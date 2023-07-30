Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.3 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. 1,787,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,726. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.43. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 252,201 shares of company stock worth $24,422,762 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

