CIC Wealth LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $112.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

