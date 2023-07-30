CIC Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after buying an additional 166,352 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after acquiring an additional 149,802 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.68. 1,127,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

