CIC Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,697 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

