CIC Wealth LLC Sells 109 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CIC Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after buying an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $195.19. 3,936,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,305. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

