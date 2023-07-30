CIC Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 166,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after acquiring an additional 185,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,594. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.