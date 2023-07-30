Citigroup Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $85.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.16.

NYSE:QSR opened at $76.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

