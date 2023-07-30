Citigroup Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $114.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

