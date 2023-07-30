CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Invests $5.01 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000. Adobe accounts for 0.3% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $528.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,971. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

