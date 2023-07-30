Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Leaf Capital
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ CLOE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.
Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Leaf Capital
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.