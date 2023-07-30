Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Leaf Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Clover Leaf Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ CLOE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital ( NASDAQ:CLOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.