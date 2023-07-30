CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in CME Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 59,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in CME Group by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after buying an additional 126,815 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in CME Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 235,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,078,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CME traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $199.42. 1,151,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.93. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.24.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

