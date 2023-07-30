CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.02. 2,344,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

