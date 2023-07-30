CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 16.3% in July

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 382,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.