Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $71.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVLT opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.16 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $78.27.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $281,727.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,426. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

