Comparing Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) & HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) and HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arista Networks and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $4.38 billion 10.63 $1.35 billion $4.80 31.48 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.33 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 5 15 0 2.75 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Arista Networks and HUB Cyber Security (Israel), as provided by MarketBeat.

Arista Networks currently has a consensus target price of $179.86, indicating a potential upside of 19.04%. Given Arista Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Volatility and Risk

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Arista Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 31.24% 31.33% 22.16% HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arista Networks beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, telecommunication service providers, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

(Get Free Report)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.