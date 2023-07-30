Comparing WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) & TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and TopBuild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A TopBuild 11.31% 30.52% 12.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and TopBuild’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANG & LEE GROUP $4.17 million 3.80 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A TopBuild $5.01 billion 1.74 $555.99 million $17.97 15.26

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

94.3% of TopBuild shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TopBuild shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WANG & LEE GROUP and TopBuild, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A TopBuild 0 3 4 0 2.57

TopBuild has a consensus price target of $259.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.30%. Given TopBuild’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TopBuild is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Summary

TopBuild beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

(Get Free Report)

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services. The company also offers various services and tools to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which include pre-construction plan reviews, diagnostic testing, and various inspection services; and home energy rating services. In addition, it distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories, and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. The company serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. It operates approximately 230 installation branches and 180 distribution centers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.