Contrasting Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) & Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Free Report) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -6.20% Amkor Technology 9.19% 18.08% 9.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chavant Capital Acquisition and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

This table compares Chavant Capital Acquisition and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Amkor Technology $7.09 billion 1.03 $765.82 million $2.60 11.39

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Chavant Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services. The company provides flip chip-scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip-chip stacked chip-scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages that are used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages includes power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon for use in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology, which replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count analog and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. Additionally, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. The company primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

