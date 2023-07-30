Contrasting Stantec (NYSE:STN) and Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF)

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) and Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stantec and Royal Boskalis Westminster, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stantec 0 1 2 0 2.67 Royal Boskalis Westminster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stantec presently has a consensus price target of $76.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Stantec’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stantec is more favorable than Royal Boskalis Westminster.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

58.0% of Stantec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Royal Boskalis Westminster shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Stantec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stantec and Royal Boskalis Westminster’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stantec $5.90 billion 1.27 $189.99 million $1.82 37.08 Royal Boskalis Westminster N/A N/A N/A $4.11 7.85

Stantec has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Boskalis Westminster. Royal Boskalis Westminster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stantec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stantec and Royal Boskalis Westminster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stantec 4.52% 16.17% 6.42% Royal Boskalis Westminster N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stantec beats Royal Boskalis Westminster on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc. provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It also offers planning and design consulting services to clients in residential, logistics, retail, infrastructure, energy, higher education, and urban regeneration sectors; architectural and interior design, and planning services in the science and technology, commercial workplace, higher education, residential, and hospitality markets. In addition, it provides transportation planning and engineering services; project delivery consultancy services for mining, resources, and industrial infrastructure projects; and paleontological and archaeological services for the rail, transportation, water, and power and energy sectors. Further, the company offers environmental and cultural resource compliance services, as well as serves science and technology, commercial workplace, higher education, residential, and hospitality markets. Additionally, it is involved in the design, development, and delivery of sustainable projects; and design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation activities. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services. This segment also extracts raw materials; designs, prepares, and executes civil infra works, including the construction of roads and railroads, bridges, dams, viaducts, and tunnels; performs specialist works, such as soil improvement and land remediation; and operates as a contractor of dry infrastructure projects. The company's Offshore Energy segment is involved in the engineering, construction, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and liquefied natural gas import/export facilities, offshore platforms, pipelines and cables, and offshore wind farms. This segment also offers heavy transport, lift and installation work, and diving and remotely operated vehicle services, as well as dredging, offshore pipeline and cable installation, rock installation, and marine activities and survey services. Its Towage & Salvage segment offers towage services to incoming and outgoing oceangoing vessels; and berthing and unberthing of tankers, pilotage, subsea inspection and maintenance, firefighting, and the coupling and uncoupling of terminal connections, as well as operates and manages onshore and offshore terminals. This segment also provides assistance to vessels in distress, shipwrecks or damaged offshore platforms removal, environmental care, and consultancy services. The company primarily serves oil, gas, and wind energy companies; port and terminal operators; governments; shipping and insurance companies; international project developers; and mining companies and related EPC contractors and subcontractors. It operates a fleet of approximately 600 vessels and floating equipment. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Papendrecht, the Netherlands. As of September 20, 2022, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. was taken private.

