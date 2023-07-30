Contrasting Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uber Technologies and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 0 28 0 3.00 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uber Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $52.06, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $33.85 billion 2.88 -$9.14 billion ($1.73) -27.83 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Uber Technologies and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -9.95% -43.94% -10.64% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -448.09%

Risk and Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. Uber Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

