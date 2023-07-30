CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CORR stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

