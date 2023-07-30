Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 2,523 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.22 and a 12 month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

