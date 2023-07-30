CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Up 55.6% in July

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,903. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

