CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $98.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. CoStar Group has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.