CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $100.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company's stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 12.30. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.29.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

