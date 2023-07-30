CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after acquiring an additional 286,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,381,000 after purchasing an additional 500,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,913,000 after acquiring an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

