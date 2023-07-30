Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.38.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $528.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

