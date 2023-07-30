Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Reduced by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,765,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,752,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $563.32. 1,371,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,156. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.82 and a 200 day moving average of $506.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

