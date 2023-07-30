Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of CDEFF remained flat at C$8.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.86. Credito Emiliano has a 12 month low of C$8.03 and a 12 month high of C$8.03.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

